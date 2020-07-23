Gelzer, Joyce

GELZER (MURNANE), Joyce Joyce Murnane Gelzer, 77, passed away July 13, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Joyce was born in Boston, MA to Mary O'Brien Murnane and Thomas Murnane. She graduated from Tufts University and then worked at the NSA and the RAND corporation. She married John Franklin Gelzer, Jr., ("Frank") in 1971 and moved to California, where she and Frank started a real estate investment company. With time she and Frank relocated the business to Atlanta where they grew the business to include a diverse portfolio of properties. Joyce Gelzer went by many names: Sunshine, Tootsie, Love Bug. She was known by her many passions: gardening, talking, having adventures, playing sudoku, hunting for antiques, and getting a good deal! She was also known for her fierce spirit and loving heart. Even as she neared the end of her life, her spirit shown through and touched all who visited her. She will be dearly missed. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Murnane, her brother Tommy Murnane, sister Mary Lou Murnane, and husband Frank Gelzer. She is survived by her two children, Erin Gelzer of Washington, D.C., and John Gelzer of Atlanta, GA. Plans for Joyce's memorial will be announced once it becomes safer for her loved ones to congregate. Joyce would both want a party and to make sure everyone was safe!



