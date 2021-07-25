GELLER, Nancy



Nancy Geller, 87, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away on July 23, 2021. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Geller, her parents, Arnold and Lucille Seeder, and her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Shale Baskin. Survivors include her children, Margo Geller, Matthew Geller and his wife Doris, and David Geller and his wife Heidi, and her nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



Nancy was a woman who fully engaged in all life had to offer. She loved her family passionately. When her children were young, she was a full-time wife and mother who cared for her family with a home cooked meal every night, bike rides with her children, and regular date nights with Andy. As her children grew up, she started a career as a residential realtor, and thrived. Thirty years ago, she and Andy moved from Miami to Atlanta to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They divided their time between Atlanta and Highlands NC, traveled around the world, and took their children and grandchildren on 14 consecutive annual family vacations.



The funeral will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, July 26th at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 followed by burial at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, with Rabbi Loren Lapidus officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed. Memorial donations may be made to The Atlanta Food Bank.



Refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the livestream link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

