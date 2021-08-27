GEIGER, Lewyn E.



Lewyn E. Geiger, age 90, died of heart disease on August 23, 2021 at his home in Dunwoody, GA. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Dunwoody, his son Mark of Dunwoody, son Matthew (Clori) of Johns Creek and daughter Anna Vardeman (Justin) of Lithia Springs, granddaughters Meghan Bailey, Mia Geiger and Brisa Geiger. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty, first son Michael and brother Donald of Lakeland, FL.



He was born on April 1, 1931 to parents T.J. Geiger and Thelma McDonald Geiger. He attended the University of Florida prior to graduating from Southern Technical Institute in 1960 with a degree in Science/Building Construction. He began working as a draftsman and later obtained his architectural license. He worked at Dennis & Dennis in Macon, GA, then moved to Atlanta where he worked at Cooper Carry & Associates designing residences, offices, churches, shopping centers, etc. He retired from Georgia Power Company where he designed the recreation areas around the North Georgia Lakes among other projects. He served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955 as an aerial photographer which included a tour on the aircraft carrier USS Midway.



He was a kind and loyal friend, dedicated to his work, his family, friends and church. He had a great interest in learning on many subjects.



A service will be on Sat., Aug. 28 at 1 PM at Lawrenceville Road UMC, 3142 Lawrenceville Hwy. Tucker, GA 30084 with visitation 12:30 – 1 PM at the church.



If desired, donations may be made to Lawrenceville Road UMC or charity of your choice.



