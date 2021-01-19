GEIGER, Jean Margaret



Jean died peacefully, of natural cause, in her room on January 14, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, New York in 1925. She lived to the ripe old age of 95! She was preceded in death by her husband "Big Jim" Geiger, and by two oldest children Daniel and Margie. Jean is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Smith and her son, James Geiger, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great- grandchildren. Mom/"Nanny" was loved and respected by all. The Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick was given by Rev. Junot Nelvy, Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta.



If there is jitterbugging in Heaven, I suspect her feet are sore by now…Rest In Peace Mom, we look forward to our time with you in the presence of our Lord.



