X

Geiger, Jean

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GEIGER, Jean Margaret

Jean died peacefully, of natural cause, in her room on January 14, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, New York in 1925. She lived to the ripe old age of 95! She was preceded in death by her husband "Big Jim" Geiger, and by two oldest children Daniel and Margie. Jean is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Smith and her son, James Geiger, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great- grandchildren. Mom/"Nanny" was loved and respected by all. The Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick was given by Rev. Junot Nelvy, Parochial Vicar of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta.

If there is jitterbugging in Heaven, I suspect her feet are sore by now…Rest In Peace Mom, we look forward to our time with you in the presence of our Lord.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.