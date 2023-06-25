GEIGER, Betty



Betty June Woodall Geiger, 97, of Milton, Georgia, passed away on May 25, 2023. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 22, 1925 to James and Ola Mae Woodall. June was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, J.B. Woodall and Robert Woodall, her two daughters, Diana Hampton and Patty Woodyard; and her grandson, David Bruce Wood Jr. June was married to Henry Russey (deceased) from 1944 to 1951; and to Hugh St. Clair Geiger Jr. (deceased) from 1958 to 1975. She is survived by her two sons, Hugh S. Geiger, III (Ethelyn) and Eric Woodall Geiger. Surviving grandchildren are Kimberly Bacon, Bay Woodyard, Russey Woodyard, Caili Woodyard, Seth Woodyard, Elizabeth McAdoo and Ben Woodyard, Camryn Geiger, Nicholas Geiger. June is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



For June, family meant everything to her and she cherished each member of her family. She retired from several professions, including her own catering business and working as an executive secretary in the admissions department of Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia. She was an avid volunteer in and around Atlanta, spending volunteer time at places such as Wellstar Hospital and the Fox Theater. She was a very active church member with her membership letter being held at Southwest Christian Church in Newnan, Georgia. A Celebration of Life for June Geiger will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Ingram Funeral Home on Ingram Ave. in Cumming, Georgia. Minister James White will be officiating. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, immediately prior to the service at the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM.



To order a memorial tree or send flowers to the family in memory of June Geiger, please visit the Ingram Funeral Home website at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



