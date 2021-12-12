Gearon, John Michael

Michael Gearon Sr., who went on to become a part-owner of the Hawks from 2004-2015, died peacefully at age 87 in his Atlanta home on Nov. 22, 2021 of brain herniation, his son Michael Gearon Jr. said.



"When I think of (Gearon Sr.), I think of a father figure, because that's how he treated me," former Hawks star and basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins said Friday. "He was a very smart, caring individual, and he was never afraid to tell me if I was doing something wrong or if I needed to do more of something. He also was always one to give me a lot of encouragement.



Many sports fans dream of being the general manager of their favorite team, empowered to sign players, make trades, hire and fire coaches. Michael Gearon Sr. lived that dream.



After retiring at age 38 from the real-estate development business, the avid Hawks fan was recruited by then-owner Ted Turner to serve as the team's general manager in the late 1970s.



It was a labor of love for Gearon, who insisted on his salary being set at $1 per year.



