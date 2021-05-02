<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687541-01_0_0000687541-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687541-01_0_0000687541-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GEARING, Carol<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Carol Leyh Dodd Gearing, age 87, died peacefully on April 24, 2021. She has now been reunited with the love of her life, Charlie Gearing, who preceded her in death in May 2020. Carol is survived by her three daughters: Marla Gearing, Amanda (Dan) Sanders and Melanie (Ken) Struble; five grandchildren: Trent Sanders, Allie (Brett) Williams, Jenni Sanders, Kara Struble and Jacob Struble; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Carol's and Charlie's lives will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 LaVIsta Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWagesAndSons1_26_17.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>