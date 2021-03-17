GAZIANO, Charles



Chuck Gaziano passed away Sunday, February 14 due to complications from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Born June 29, 1962, in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Carmelo Joseph Gaziano and Josephine Amelia Gaziano, of Hingham, Massachusetts. He was the oldest of four children. Chuck graduated from Scituate High School in 1980 and from Georgia Tech with a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering in 1984. He later would receive a Masters in Business Administration from Georgia State University in 1998. Upon graduation from Georgia Tech, he joined Limbach Engineering based out of Wilmington, Massachusetts. He shortly became a member of Atlanta's construction community and worked for Newcomb & Boyd and McKenney's. He was later hired by Working Buildings in January of 2013, working to bring their Healthcare and engineering division to the forefront of Atlanta and across the country. He eventually worked his way up to Managing Director and Principal in October of 2019. Chuck worked on several high-profile projects throughout Atlanta, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena (then Phillips Arena), and the Georgia Aquarium. Additionally, Chuck was renowned for his healthcare expertise and worked on critical projects for Emory Healthcare, Piedmont Healthcare, Grady Health System, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Northside Hospital. Chuck was also honored as the Young Engineer of the Year through the trade group ASHRAE in 1995.



Chuck was a devoted family man, mentor, and friend who is survived by his wife Ruth Gaziano of Alpharetta, and their three children; Michael Gaziano of Atlanta, Matthew Gaziano and wife Elizabeth of Roanoke, Virginia, and daughter Laura Gaziano and fiancé Jason Champion of Atlanta. Chuck also leaves behind two grandchildren, Kate Gaziano and Mark Gaziano of Roanoke, Virginia. He is also survived by his three siblings, Joe Gaziano of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Frank Gaziano of Scituate, Massachusetts, and Karen Keefe of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.



Always willing to be a source of strength and knowledge to anyone who asked, Chuck spent countless hours volunteering. He supported the Catholic Church and a number of charities. He could always be relied on to support his children's sports leagues and activities, volunteering to be president of the high school soccer booster club at Centennial High School along with his wife. Chuck also loved a good challenge, competing regularly in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge in Boston and several triathlons. He later found a love of sailing down on Saint Simons Island. Everyone who met Chuck knew that he had an inspiring commitment to his family and an unmatched work ethic.



