Gayre, Harold Wayne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GAYRE, Harold Wayne

Harold Wayne (Gay) Gayre grew up in Hapeville, GA. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in 1964. Wayne lost his battle with cancer on October 18, 2022, one month after his 82nd birthday. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheree Black Gayre; three daughters, Vivian (John) Fussell, Janice Turner and Mande Moyer the Lawyer. Wayne's only son, Matthew Wayne Gayre, died December 2020. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Preston and Fallon Fussell, Mitchell, Ashton and Tyler Turner and Charlotte Ann Moyer. Celebration of Life held Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Sandy Springs Chapel and Funeral Home at 4:00 PM. Visitation before from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers and/or contributions, Wayne wishes that the next time you are with family and/or friends please raise a glass in honor of a life well lived!




Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

