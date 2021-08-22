Gay, Vivian

GAY (CROSS), Vivian



Vivian Cross Gay was born June 5, 1919 in Cherokee County and left this world on August 19, 2021 at the age of 102. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dallas F. Gay, Sr., her mother and father, nine brother and sisters, two grandsons and one great grandson.



She is survived by her daughter, Joan Gay Daniel, her son, Dallas F. Gay, Jr., three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



She grew up in Chamblee, Georgia. During the Second World War, she volunteered to be a Red Cross Nurse's Aide which led her to a career in nursing for which she was very proud. After her retirement, she went on a number of mission trips and served as a Missionary nurse. The mission trips included Liberia, Kenya, Prague, Czechoslovakia and Canada. She participated in numerous Nursing Study Tours in other foreign countries.



She was active in Johns Creek Baptist Church which was the successor to Chamblee First Baptist Church where she was baptized in 1938.



A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 AM on August 25, 2021 at Johns Creek Baptist Church. Due to the virus epidemic, all attendees are requested to wear masks and to maintain a degree of social distancing in the very large Sanctuary. Vivian, the nurse, believed in the vaccination and the value of masks and she would ask you to please protect yourself and others while celebrating her life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffrey Dallas Gay, Jr. Recovery Center, PO Box 2974, Gainesville, GA 30503 or to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



