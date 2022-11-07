GAY, Olga



"Oggie", as she was known to family and friends, was born on September 30, 1945, in Augusta, GA. She was the only child of the late Marion Olga Williams Oliver and William Wesson Oliver, who absolutely adored her as she adored them. Oggie was beautiful, inside and out, and she appreciated and created beauty everywhere she went. More importantly, she saw beauty in the hearts and lives of the people around her. Always offering wisdom and encouraging people to grow and thrive, Oggie made meaningful connections with everyone who crossed her path. She was wise, articulate, loving, funny, and creative. She will be deeply, deeply missed.



After graduating from Briarcliff High School, Oggie went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and then she earned a Master's degree in Education from Georgia State University, focusing her studies to become a Reading Specialist. She taught English to grades 8-12 at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, as well as at Peachtree High School in Dunwoody, GA, where she won Teacher of the Year. Oggie went on to become an Associate Professor at Georgia State University in the Department of Education and Student Services, and then left that position to be a full-time, loving and devoted mother to her two beloved daughters, Ginny and Laurie. She returned to work years later at Gay Construction Company, where she held administrative and marketing/PR roles for a number of years.



An active member of the Atlanta community, Oggie was a Sustainer in the Atlanta Junior League, a Member of the Atlanta History Center, the Georgia Historical Society, and the High Museum of Art, and she was the Horticulture Specialist in the Ivy Garden Club. She was a member of and Sunday School teacher at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and then she went on to become a member of Peachtree Church. Oggie was a volunteer at the Georgia Mental Health Institute, the Atlanta History Center, the Stewart Avenue Baptist Mission, the Crawford Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship, and the Atlanta Children's Shelter.



Oggie is survived by her daughter, Virginia ("Ginny") Marie Gay; her daughter, Laurie Gay Beard; granddaughter, Amelie Valentine Beard; and numerous cousins. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 12, at 11 AM at H.M. Pattterson & Son- Arlington Chapel located at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A reception will follow and Interment will be held at 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park.



