Gavrin, Daniel

GAVRIN, Esq. Daniel E. 1946 2020 Daniel E. Gavrin, Esq. of Marietta, GA, passed away on July 18, 2020 after a short illness. Mr. Gavrin was born in Brooklyn, NY and attended Brooklyn College where he received a bachelor's degree in Education. He earned a master's degree in Physical Education from New York University. Mr. Gavrin taught in the New York City school system for 15 years before attending law school at Emory University in Atlanta. As a prominent attorney in the metropolitan Atlanta area, Mr. Gavrin specialized in criminal defense and domestic relations. He started his law practice in 1985. Mr. Gavrin was a member in good standing of the Georgia Bar Association, Atlanta Bar Association and Cobb County Bar Associations. He was also a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) and the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (GACDL). Daniel was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 23 years, Judy Crawford Gavrin, as well as a well-loved father, stepfather, granddad, brother and uncle. He was known as "Dad," "Grandpa Dan," "Pop Pop," "Uncle Danny" and the (self-appointed!) "King of Gavrinia" to those who loved him. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Irving Gavrin, mother, Pauline Krowitz, stepfather, Oscar Krowitz, and sister, Helen Gavrin Savits. Daniel is survived by wife, Judy Crawford Gavrin, step-mother, Judith Gavrin, daughter, Jessica Gavrin Renard, step-children, Eric J. Joiner, Jr., Harry C. Joiner, and Susanna Joiner Boyd, twin brother, David B. Gavrin, siblings, Jamie Gavrin, Martin Fischman and Henry Fischman, nephews and nieces, Andrew Gavrin, Jennifer Gavrin Klein, Reuben Savits, Natalie Savits, Juliet Savits and Gabriel Savits, 13 grandchildren Gunner, Clint, Claire, Carleigh, Bonnie, Jack, Camille, William, Charlotte, Vivian, Miles, Eric and Jacob, 3 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Liam and Violet, and 5 grandnieces, Maya, Rachel, Dahlia, Emma and Sadie. Mr. Gavrin is interred at North Atlanta Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgia Justice Project (gjp.org) are greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

