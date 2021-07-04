Gates, Vivian

GATES III, Vivian Carlton



Vivian Carlton Gates III passed away June 30, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1936 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of Ethel Eleanor Davidson and Vivian Carlton Gates Jr. and stepson of Robert Marshall Thweatt. Always teased about his name, he went by Buddy in his younger life and Carlton in adulthood. Carlton was raised in Columbus, Georgia and attended Wynton Elementary School and Columbus High School. He attended The University of Georgia and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He served in the United States Army Reserve. Carlton worked for 37 years at The Hartford Insurance Company and retired in 1996. While working in Tallahassee, FL in 1961 he met and married Reba Carolyn Messer. Carlton loved the outdoors, especially Saint Teresa Beach, FL where he taught his children to ski and fish, and to appreciate the ecology of the coast. Later he enjoyed rocking on the front porch watching his children and grandchildren explore the beach. He was an avid gardener and maintained an ever-growing vegetable garden each year. He cultivated fig trees, camelias, and orchids. He also loved the birds of prey and the bluebirds of happiness. Carlton was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, GA. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Reba Carolyn Messer, daughters; Meg Stubley (Rob) and their children Robby Stubley (Ashley) and Mary Gordon; Stephen Stubley (Courtney) and Emma Jane; and Eleanor Stubley, Reba Page (Randy) and their children Carolyn Stribling (Daniel) and Wright; Elizabeth Page; and Michael Page, Vivian Robinson (Darrin) and sons Carlton and Daniel Leffler, and Sarah Robinson Songco (Kevin). He is also survived by his son Robert Gates (Karen Bartley) and their children Michael and Karen, sister; Marsha Black (Don) and their children Eleanor Sams (Alex) and Jody Black (Kim); sister-in-law Harriett Goldsmith (Andy). A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 10 at 11AM at Roselawn Cemetery (843 Piedmont Dr. Tallahassee, FL 32312) In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17 Chicago, IL 60601, Act.alz.org/donate. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

