Gates, Cassoyna LaSawne

GATES (ALLEN), Cassonya LaSawne "Brandy"



Beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. Cassonya touched everyone with her caring soul and love of her two daughters Jasmine and Sana'a. Cassonya earned her wings on September 16, 2022 after a nine-year illness. Cassonya loved the fact that she was able to be a working mom and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland University College in 2006. Cassonya also loved to travel while on assignment with her husband, Darrell Cassonya lived in Seoul, South Korea were she became a member of AKA, her dream sorority. She will be truly missed. Cassonya is survived by her husband of 27 years, Darrell; daughters, Jasmine and Sana'a; her grandmother, Beulah Powell; mother, Patricia Allen; sisters, Andrea and Monique; brother, Patrick; uncles, nephews and a niece.

