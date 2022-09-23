ajc logo
X

Gates, Cassoyna LaSawne

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GATES (ALLEN), Cassonya LaSawne "Brandy"

Beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. Cassonya touched everyone with her caring soul and love of her two daughters Jasmine and Sana'a. Cassonya earned her wings on September 16, 2022 after a nine-year illness. Cassonya loved the fact that she was able to be a working mom and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland University College in 2006. Cassonya also loved to travel while on assignment with her husband, Darrell Cassonya lived in Seoul, South Korea were she became a member of AKA, her dream sorority. She will be truly missed. Cassonya is survived by her husband of 27 years, Darrell; daughters, Jasmine and Sana'a; her grandmother, Beulah Powell; mother, Patricia Allen; sisters, Andrea and Monique; brother, Patrick; uncles, nephews and a niece.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters20h ago

Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

APS rescinds recommendation for principal for new Midtown elementary
5h ago

Credit: TYLER ESTEP

DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
12h ago

Credit: TYLER ESTEP

DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
12h ago

Pumpkin Festival, North Georgia State Fair and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
11h ago
The Latest

Pfrangle, Mary
Bruce, Jackie
Kicklighter, Raymond
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
13h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top