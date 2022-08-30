Gaspard, Pauline

GASPARD (Spracklen), Pauline Sue



Pauline Sue Gaspard, age 62, of the Lake Arrowhead Community, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, Saturday August 27, 2022. A service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Gaspard is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Gaspard, Waleska, GA; daughter, Lynsey (Bryan) Flipse, Woodstock, GA; son, Brett (DeLauren) Owen, Praireville, LA; brother, Justus B. (J.B.) Spracklen, Greenwell Springs, LA; sister, Gayle (Richard) Browning, Praireville, LA; and 7 grandchildren, Ryleigh Owen, Sydney Owen, Calee Flipse, Kenzi Flipse, Axel Flipse, Skylar Flipse and Elle Flipse. The Staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gaspard Family.



