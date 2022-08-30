ajc logo
X

Gaspard, Pauline

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GASPARD (Spracklen), Pauline Sue

Pauline Sue Gaspard, age 62, of the Lake Arrowhead Community, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, Saturday August 27, 2022. A service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Gaspard is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Gaspard, Waleska, GA; daughter, Lynsey (Bryan) Flipse, Woodstock, GA; son, Brett (DeLauren) Owen, Praireville, LA; brother, Justus B. (J.B.) Spracklen, Greenwell Springs, LA; sister, Gayle (Richard) Browning, Praireville, LA; and 7 grandchildren, Ryleigh Owen, Sydney Owen, Calee Flipse, Kenzi Flipse, Axel Flipse, Skylar Flipse and Elle Flipse. The Staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gaspard Family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony14h ago
Fulton DA: Burglary crew used TV, social media to target celebrity victims
10h ago
Officials inspecting integrity of I-285 overpass after vehicle fire in Dunwoody
5h ago
Diana's last moments: French doctor recalls 'tragic night'
8h ago
Diana's last moments: French doctor recalls 'tragic night'
8h ago
8Arm permanently closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue
13h ago
The Latest
Brandes, Dorothy
1h ago
O'Connell, James
1h ago
Adams, Eric
1h ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
9h ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top