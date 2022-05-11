ajc logo
X

Gaskins, Lee

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GASKINS, Lee

Age 71, of Duluth, passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022. A man of strong faith, Lee was a native Atlantan. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Lorie Gaskins; sons and daughters-in-law, Benjamin and Sarah Gaskins, Andrew and SuJi Gaskins; granddaughters, Eliana and Joanna Gaskins; mother, Neoma Gaskins; aunt, Earnestine Stuart; and numerous cousins and extended family. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at eleven o'clock at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, 500 Pinnacle Ct., Norcross, GA 30071, www.ourncm.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Battle, Barbara
Daring-Stewart, Ann
1h ago
Friedlander, Alvin
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top