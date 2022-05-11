GASKINS, Lee



Age 71, of Duluth, passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022. A man of strong faith, Lee was a native Atlantan. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Lorie Gaskins; sons and daughters-in-law, Benjamin and Sarah Gaskins, Andrew and SuJi Gaskins; granddaughters, Eliana and Joanna Gaskins; mother, Neoma Gaskins; aunt, Earnestine Stuart; and numerous cousins and extended family. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at eleven o'clock at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, 500 Pinnacle Ct., Norcross, GA 30071, www.ourncm.org.



