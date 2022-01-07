Gary, George

GARY, Jr., George William



August 10, 1936 - January 6, 2022



George William Gary, Jr., known as Bill, age 85, of Chapel Hill, NC passed away on January 6 and went on to bigger and better projects. He attended elementary and high school in Decatur, Georgia and college at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Mercer University in Macon, Georgia State University and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC and spent almost 5 years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from CDC in 2001 after 38 years of loyal service. Bill loved his family. He is predeceased by his son, Scott Gary. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gary, his son, Dr. Lee Gary, and his brother, Dr. Allen Gary, in Huntsville, AL. He enjoyed bluegrass music, camping, volunteering, travel, talking with people and building things. Online condolences can be made through the A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory website. In person visitation will be Sunday, January 9, 6-7 PM, and graveside burial will be Monday, January 10, at 1:00 PM at the Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Bill asked that donations be made to the UNC Pediatric Hematology/ Oncology Gift Trust, Campus Box 7236, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7236.

