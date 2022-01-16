GARRETT, Ronald Lee



Ronald Lee Garrett, 82, of Peachtree Corners, walked into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 8:30 PM., with family by his side.



Ron was born to Evelyn Marie Falk and Herman Otto Garrett in Effingham, Illinois, on January 10, 1939. He was the oldest of the Garrett brothers - Richard (Paula) Garrett, Gerry (Naida) Garrett and Michael (Linda) Garrett. The fun-loving and industrious Garrett family left an impression. Oh the stories…



After a successful career in sales and advertising in New York City, Ron went on to contribute as a valued employee for a variety of small businesses, always giving his all.



In 1989, Ron married Norene Colteryahn Madigan, bringing her into the Garrett family. For 32 years, he loved his "gorgeous blonde."



Those who loved Ron and called him friend knew him to be a warm, witty and gracious gentleman who modeled strength, kindness and commitment.



Family and church were at the center of Ron's life. Engaging in the lives of his children, his 11 grandchildren and his 14 great-grandchildren brought Ron great joy. He was an involved member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church serving as an usher and as the treasurer for his Sunday School class. In his last hours, he worshiped with his daughters to "When We All Get to Heaven" and "The Old Rugged Cross." It was clear he was prepared for the journey ahead.



Ron was an avid sportsman and fan. He led Bethany (Illinois) High School's football and track teams to many victories. He was a staunch fan of Cardinals baseball through his time in the Midwest and North; the Braves of the '90s won his loyal support when he came south. In his last months, he took great joy in cheering the Braves to a World Series win with family, "rally pearls" at the ready. Ron loved all things golf, and planned many family vacations around major golf tournaments. He was also a fan of Westerns —particularly those featuring "The Duke"— and playing bridge.



In addition to his wife Norene and brothers Gerry and Mike, surviving loved ones include Ron's three children: Tami Garrett (Van) Black, Rhonda Garrett (Doug) Milligan and Rodney (Karine) Garrett; grandchildren Jessie Black, Will Black, Dani Milligan (Will) Munsil, Kacey Milligan, Justin Garrett and Rainy (Andy) Garrett; and greatgrandchildren Laney, Alice, Peter, Clark, Daniel and Seraphine. Norene's family became Ron's too: surviving members include children Scott (Claudia) Madigan, Wendy Madigan (Larry) Montrose, and Sherry Madigan (Jeff) White; grandchildren Mary-Scott Madigan (David) Ong, Nathan (Kelly) Madigan, Paula Sarkowski, Tim Sarkowski and Nathan White; and great-grandchildren Mary-Kenneth, Peter, Penelope, Charlotte, Tripp, Leah, Allie and Tim. Also surviving are nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.



Ron was predeceased by his parents; brother Richard Garrett; sisters-in-law Paula Garrett and Naida Garrett.



A Celebration Service is planned for June 18, 2022, at 11 AM. at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road. Donations honoring Ron may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

