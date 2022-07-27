ajc logo
GARRETT, Margaret

Emma Anderson"Marge"

Margaret Emma Anderson "Marge" Garrett, 90, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.

A Georgia native, Marge was the daughter of the late Edd Cohen Spear Anderson and Ivey Elberta Delk Anderson. She was a successful realtor and a member of the Greensboro First United Methodist Church. Marge was devoted to her family and her faith, loved spending time with her siblings, reminiscing of times past, and was loved and respected by everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Garrett; five siblings; and stepsons: George Garrett and Warren Garrett.

Survivors include daughter, Sandra Doris Garrett of Bogart; brother, Douglas Anderson (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Martha Kate Anderson Burger of Athens, and Virginia A. Thompson of Ila; granddaughter, Isabella Beaudoin of Bogart; six other grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, July 26, at Watkinsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, had charge of arrangements.

