X

Garrett, Bernard

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GARRETT, Bernard

Graveside Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 1 pm Mt. Harmony Cemetery, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton. Rev. Jose Adames, Presiding. Bernard born on June 12, 1945 in Atlanta, known as "Yunt". Educated in the Atlanta Public School System and graduate of Turner High School. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force; stationed in Japan and other locations around the world. Bernard played sports while in the Military and was offered a Major League Baseball Contract. He enrolled to Georgia State University earning his Bachelors Degree in Business. On April 1, 1967, he married Jacquelyn "Jackie". He worked for the United States Postal Service for over two decades, but Bernard's dream was to start his own business. In the late 80's , Bernard launched his own resource publication; "Issues in Black America" Magazine. Preceded in death by wife, Jackie. Survivors:, daughter, Marilyn (Benjamin) Nelson, sons, Reggie (Darlene) Garrett and Lionel (Jennifer) Garrett; grandchildren; Breyanna, Kionia, Travarius, Sierra, Dylan, Landon, Hogan & Lennox; great grandchildren; Xya, Deuce, Drew, Xane, Sire; special and devoted nephew, Scotty Corbin; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 am - 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404)349-30000 mbfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.