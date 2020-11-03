GARRETT, Bernard



Graveside Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 1 pm Mt. Harmony Cemetery, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton. Rev. Jose Adames, Presiding. Bernard born on June 12, 1945 in Atlanta, known as "Yunt". Educated in the Atlanta Public School System and graduate of Turner High School. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force; stationed in Japan and other locations around the world. Bernard played sports while in the Military and was offered a Major League Baseball Contract. He enrolled to Georgia State University earning his Bachelors Degree in Business. On April 1, 1967, he married Jacquelyn "Jackie". He worked for the United States Postal Service for over two decades, but Bernard's dream was to start his own business. In the late 80's , Bernard launched his own resource publication; "Issues in Black America" Magazine. Preceded in death by wife, Jackie. Survivors:, daughter, Marilyn (Benjamin) Nelson, sons, Reggie (Darlene) Garrett and Lionel (Jennifer) Garrett; grandchildren; Breyanna, Kionia, Travarius, Sierra, Dylan, Landon, Hogan & Lennox; great grandchildren; Xya, Deuce, Drew, Xane, Sire; special and devoted nephew, Scotty Corbin; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 am - 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404)349-30000 mbfh.com



