Garrard, Jones

Senator Jones Edwin "Ed" Garrard



October 18, 1923 to March 28, 2019. Senator Ed Garrard.



Daddy. Three years ago today, the Lord called you home. The sadness of that day and the grieving since has been very hard to bare. To have been blessed with such a wonderfully loving and generous father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. A strong and courageous man who always cared more about others than himself and strived to raise us to do the same. A great man that served his family, his country, his community and most of all his Lord with commitment and pride. We thought that you would be here forever. We never thought of a life without you. But, we all take comfort in knowing. You are always with us because of the love you showered on us and the lessons you taught us of life and steadfast faith! With everlasting Love, daughter Renee', son-in-law Bill, grandsons, Blake and Brian Holton and great-grandson, Braydon Holton. We look up Papa and we know that you are there.

