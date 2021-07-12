GARNER, Shenequa



Shenequa "Neek" Garner was born October



12, 1981 to proud parents Reginald Griffin and Georgia Garner, who preceded her in death, in Atlanta, GA. She departed peacefully on July 3, 2021 at her home in Conyers, GA.



Life for her "Aint been no crystal stair", but she always kept climbing. God, family and food, the three things she loved the most. The three things that helped her overcome the many battles she faced. It was those three things where she sought comfort and it is now those three things where we must also find comfort—in remembrance of her.



Shenequa will truly be missed but what we will miss most about her is her appetite and her humor. She brought joy to everyone she met. Even as a kid her nickname was smiley because she always had a smile on her face. She faced many tough obstacles in this life but she endured them all with poise, grace, and a pair of crazy socks.



She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her daughter, Yasmine Garner; her two granddaughters, Kah'layla and Serenity Jefferson; her two sisters, Chenelle Garner and Cacelia Jackson; her four nieces, Shontavia, Laqueshia, Tameisha and Faleisha; her three nephews, Cornelius, Dontavious, and Montavious, as well as a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 11 AM at Agape Christian Ministries.

