Garner, Palma

GARNER (KELLEY), Palma



Palma Kelley Garner died peacefully February 1, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert A Garner. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Mike (Stephanie), Rick, (Jodi), Chris (Carol), and Phillip (Sharon). Her grandchildren were Caroline, Sarah, Andrew, Murphy, Emily, and Nick Garner.



A graveside service will be held February 12, at 11 AM, at the Norcross City Cemetery. The family has asked for memorial contributions for the Integrated Memory Care Clinic of Emory Healthcare, 12 Executive Park Dr., NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. The link for donations is: together.emory.edu/IMCareClinic.

