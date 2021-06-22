GARNER, Marjorie Judith "Judy"



Age 75, of Big Canoe, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home. She was born February 18, 1946 to Hoyt and Marjorie Sapp in Bainbridge, Georgia.



Before moving to Big Canoe, Judy and her husband, James, lived in Snellville, Georgia for about 50 years.



Judy is survived by her husband, James William Garner of Big Canoe; son, Robert James Garner of Lilburn; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Branch of Arvada, Colorado; brother and sister-in-law, Hoyt T. Sapp, Jr. and Peggy Sapp of Attapulgus, Georgia; sister, Linda Seidell of Washington; grandchildren, Amber Louise Branch of Anchorage, Alaska, Athena Holle Branch of Arvada, Colorado; niece, Amy Jenkinson of Tennessee; and her dog, Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt T. and Marjorie Sapp, Sr.; and her sister, Jackie Greene.



A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Big Canoe Chapel. A reception will follow at the Broyles Center.

