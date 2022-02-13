Garner, Jane

Hamburger icon
GARNER (SMITH), Jane

Jane Smith Garner, age 96, passed away February 10, 2022.

She was born March 2, 1925, on East Jones Bridge Road in Norcross, GA, to the late Bishop Edgar and Susan Medlock Smith. She was preceded in death by Alice S. Minor, Flora S. Strobhert, Edgar H. Smith and Elaine Minor. She is survived by brother, John R. Smith, her dearly loved nieces and nephews and many friends.

Graveside services for Jane will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA with Dr. Boyd Whaley officiating. The family will gather with friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the gravesite.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may contribute to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 5100 S. Old Peachtree Road, Norcross, GA 30092.

Please wear a mask if attending the service due to Covid-19.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



