GARNER, Edward Tinley



Age 87, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died after a short illness on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Henry Alfred Garner and Ella Ruth (Tinley) Garner and grew up in nearby Decatur, Georgia.



After serving in the Army as a radio operator and graduating from the University of Georgia, Edward and his wife Patricia moved to Willingboro, New Jersey where they raised three children. Work brought Edward and Patricia to DC, with them settling in Chevy Chase in the late 70's. Edward spent his career in technology, first with RCA, then Scientific Time Sharing Corporation and eventually starting his own company, The Aries Group.



Edward was passionate about continuing to learn throughout his life, studying history, economics and of course, politics. He was an early supporter of Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren. Edward also enjoyed attending the theatre with friends, especially many years as a subscriber to the Shakespeare Theatre. He also loved music and was known to insist all guests to the house stop to listen to his latest favorite recordings. Edward was also active for many years with the Harvard Business School Club of Washington, DC after receiving an executive MBA from HBS.



Edward is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Newman Garner and is survived by his three children, Edward Tinley Garner II and his wife Karen, William K.P. Garner and his wife Karen, Alicia Glynn (Garner) Bowman and her husband Jeffrey. Edward had nine grandchildren whom he loved and was immensely proud of, Jeanne, Edward, Jason, Camille, Spencer, Meredyth, Seth, Anna and Fiona. Edward is also survived by his brother, William Jerry Garner; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Newman; and sister-in-law, Ondrea Bedell.



Edward will be laid to rest alongside Patricia in Augusta, Georgia in a private service.

