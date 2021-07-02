Garner, Donald

GARNER, Sr., Donald Tilton



Mr. Donald Tilton Garner, Sr., age 86, of Atlanta, GA passed June 28, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. Mark A.M.E. Church, 3605 Campbellton Road SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend Cornelius Scott, Officiating. Interment Southview Cemetery. Donald is sadly missed by daughter, Lisa Garner-Robinson (Raymond), son Donald Andre' Jr. (Angela), grandsons Donald Xavier III and Jayden Lawless, sisters Ouida Hollingsworth, Shirley Powell, Jean Roberts and Ann Rainey, brothers Richard Garner and Bobby Garner (Cheryl) a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM- 6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.

