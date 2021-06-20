GARNER, Carlton Steve



Carlton Steve Garner, age 65, of Canton, GA passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was a retired Fire Captain with the City of Atlanta Fire and Rescue.



Memorial Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Mulkey officiating.



Carlton was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Cecil Garner. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Garner, daughter Wendy (Jacob) Mallis, mother Thelma (Lowell) Wiggins, father Carlton (Linda) Garner, sisters Stacey Garner, Shelly Garner and Tandra (Walt) Coleman, several nieces, nephews, friends and other family.



In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Fireman's Boot Drive in his memory. (www.firefighters.mda.org)



