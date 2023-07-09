Garmon, Ray

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

GARMON, Ray

Ray Garmon, age 96, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Ray was born November 19, 1926, in Duluth, Georgia, to Albert and Susie Garmon and grew up in Snellville, Georgia. He was a US Army veteran of WWII, serving in the Philippines. Ray retired after working 30 years at GMC Truck & Coach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening as well as cheering on his favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. The youngest of nine children, Ray was a devoted brother and uncle to his ever-growing family. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Betty Moon Garmon. He is survived by his son, Steven (Karen) Garmon; granddaughter, Teresa (Eric) Stolze; grandson, Scott Garmon; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Stolze. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. A Funeral Service will be held in the Lawrenceville Chapel, of Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, in Snellville, Georgia. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

For migrant girls, new lives in U.S. bring risk of sexual abuse

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
15h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Liegerot, Richard
1h ago
Mills, Cantey
1h ago
Bothwell, David
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top