GARMON, Ray



Ray Garmon, age 96, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Ray was born November 19, 1926, in Duluth, Georgia, to Albert and Susie Garmon and grew up in Snellville, Georgia. He was a US Army veteran of WWII, serving in the Philippines. Ray retired after working 30 years at GMC Truck & Coach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening as well as cheering on his favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. The youngest of nine children, Ray was a devoted brother and uncle to his ever-growing family. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Betty Moon Garmon. He is survived by his son, Steven (Karen) Garmon; granddaughter, Teresa (Eric) Stolze; grandson, Scott Garmon; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Stolze. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. A Funeral Service will be held in the Lawrenceville Chapel, of Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, in Snellville, Georgia. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com