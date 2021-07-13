GARMON, Lucille



Lucille Blair Garmon, 80, of Hoschton, passed away Sunday morning, July 11, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 15 in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory with Reverend Jeff Benefield officiating. Burial will follow in Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Born and raised in Brookhaven, Georgia, Lucille was the daughter of the late Alfred Millard Blair and Gertrude Susie (Williams) Blair. She graduated from Chamblee High School in 1959, and had a long career in corporate bookkeeping, accounting and office management. She was a longtime member of Chestnut Mountain Church, and enjoyed many church activities. She was passionate about her time spent with her grandchildren and family; she loved the beach, and she will be warmly remembered for her smile and her laugh. Lucille is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alfred Ray Garmon; her son, Donald Lamar Garmon; two daughters, Kellie Rae Flannagan (Timothy) and Laura Garmon Sarsfield (Michael); a sister, Joyce Blair Drummond (Wilson "Ace"); and six grandchildren, Morgan Rae Flannagan, Austin Chandler Garmon (Emily), Jordan McKenzie Garmon, Parker Haynes Sarsfield (Sarah), Anna Blair Sarsfield and Adam Michael Sarsfield. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by siblings James Harold Blair, Alfred Earl Blair, Hollis Patton Blair and Dorothy Susie Hall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Auditory-Verbal Center at www.avchears.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.



