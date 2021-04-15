GARDNER, Joan



Gardner, Joan Marie Faessel, age 82, died after an extended illness on March 22, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia and born on May 11, 1938 in Riverside, California. She was the only daughter of Norbert and Eleanor (Baron) Faessel and cherished sister to John Faessel, David Faessel and Stephen Faessel. She married Charles Gardner in August 1996. Joan and Chuck had a beautiful love story for 25 years.



Joan graduated from Anaheim High School, Class of 1956 and then attended University of Southern California, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1960 with a degree in Elementary Education. While at USC, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.



Joan lived for many years in Anaheim and Villa Park, California raising her daughter Katherine Krawczuk and son Timothy Krawczuk. Joan enjoyed staying active in many endeavors. She taught Second Grade at Rolling Hills Elementary School and was a Resource Teacher at Villa Park Elementary School. She served as leader for Katherine's Camp Fire group and as a team mother for many of Timothy's sports teams. She also supported the development of Tim's musical skills.



After her family was relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, she became an active member of the community. She always enjoyed being a member of the USC Trojan alumni group and the local Tri Delta club wherever she was living. She served for many years as a Panhellenic Delegate and volunteered at the annual Tri Delta Charity Gala Care Affair. Joan was an active supporter of the Atlanta's High Museum of Art. After marrying Chuck, Joan became involved at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. She founded their Knitting Angels group who donate 2,500 handmade items a year to persons in need of warmth and comfort.



One of her most proud activities was to mentor young women on their journey to college. Whether it was through personal scholarships, advice, or sorority references, she was most gratified to aid in making dreams come true for these young women.



In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her son Michael. Surviving in addition to her husband, Charles Gardner, are her daughter Katherine Krawczuk and her son Timothy Krawczuk and his wife, Dana and her two grandsons Nicholas and Luke. Also surviving her are her brothers: John Faessel, David Faessel, and Stephen Faessel and their families. Upon marrying into the Gardner family, Joan was welcomed by and loved Charles's sons Glenn and Gary and their wives and all of Chuck's grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the rest of the Gardner family.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068 at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 16. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joan's honor to Must Ministries – Food Pantry, PO Box 1717, Marietta, GA 30061.



