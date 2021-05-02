<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687649-01_0_0000687649-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687649-01_0_0000687649-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GARDNER, Jerry G.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Jerry Godard Gardner, age 88 of Gainesville, GA, passed away at his home on Lake Lanier on April 29, 2021. He was born Sept. 9, 1932 in Macon, GA. Jerry was preceded in death by his grandmother Mamie Godard; parents Paul and Francina Gardner; step-mother Floride Gardner; brother Paul Gardner, Jr.; and infant daughter Cina Gardner. He is survived by:<br/><br/>·His wife of 67 years, Charlotte Brinkley Gardner<br/><br/>Four children: Lane (Dan) Camp of Bradford, TN; Laurie (Bill) Carpenter of Whitefish, MT; Gary Gardner of Madison, GA; and Lisa (Jim Harris) Delaney of Whitefish, MT.<br/><br/>Eight grandchildren: Whitney (Daniel) Picard of Oakton, VA; J.D. Camp of Los Angeles, CA; Laramie (Nina) Stefani of Columbia Falls, MT; Emily LeValle of Pemberton, OR; Griffin Gardner of Athens, GA; Garrett Gardner of Kennesaw, GA; Connor (Dar) Johnston of Columbia, Falls, MT; and Keara Delaney of Columbia Falls, MT.<br/><br/>Eight great-grandchildren: Elise and Graham Picard; Lincoln and Carter LeValle; Cash, Eira, Sunny and Maeve Johnston<br/><br/>The greatest dog ever: Bella<br/><br/>In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, he was a graduate of Gordon Military College (Barnesville, GA) and Georgia Tech where he earned a degree in civil engineering. Jerry and his wife Charlotte owned and operated Frontier Contracting Company in metro Atlanta for 44 years. Jerry served on the Board of Directors of First Security National Bank in Norcross, GA, and was a founding member of the Peachtree Corners Rotary Club. Most recently he served on the Forsyth County Board of Equalization. As a longtime member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, he enjoyed playing racquetball and was a low-handicap golfer. A recreational private pilot for many years, Jerry loved his Cessna 182 and won a proficiency air race in 1970. Boating on Lake Lanier with his family was also a passion, as well as hunting trips with the Atlanta Sportsman Club. Throughout his life he liked to read and play cards. In his later years he liked to sit on his deck with its spectacular view of Lake Lanier and enjoy a beverage. An informal service for family and friends will be held at a later date.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLmcdonaldandson43.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>