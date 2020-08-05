Gardner, Charles

GARDNER, Dr. Charles Louis Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, Dr. Charles Louis Gardner, 86, died peacefully at home on Monday, August 3, 2020. A graduate of UGA (PhD), and Emory University (BS), Dr. Gardner was passionate about helping children as a guidance counselor in DeKalb county schools. Dr. Gardner, a man who lived out his Christian faith, was an active member of St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church and a 25-year member of the Tucker Elks Lodge where he was the Community Activity and Scholarship chairperson. This Georgia native is remembered as a man of integrity, great generosity, and humility who also volunteered in the library of DeKalb Medical Center (Emory Decatur Hospital) for ten years. Dr. Gardner was an Army veteran, serving as an MP in Washington DC. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Faye Livingston Gardner and daughter, Ellen Gardner-Cook (Rodney), as well as stepchildren Jo Ann Pickett Myers (Dan), Bill Pickett (Karen), Jay Pickett (Danielle), and grandchildren, McKenna, Liam, Drew, Hollis III, Allan, Lorel, Alex, Jaden, and Savanna. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A celebration of Charles' life will be held at St. Michael & All Angels at a later date when Covid-19 subsides. Because of Charles's lifelong dedication to improving the lives of children, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Elks Aidmore Children's Home at 2394 Morrison Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094.

