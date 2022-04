GARDNER, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Gardner, 92, Dawsonville, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her residence.



A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Eidson Memorial Cemetery, 5105 Winters Chapel Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30360.



Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA, 30534