Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gardner, Annie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GARDNER, Annie

Annie Faye Gardner, age 89, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Mint Hill, NC, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Season's Hospice in Cumming, GA. Graveside services for Annie was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC. Annie was born in Monroe, NC to the late Dewitt Alexander Rushing and the late Ada Crump; also preceding Annie in death was her beloved husband, Jimmy Lee Gardner; brother, Hazel Rushing; sister, Carolyn Johnston. Annie was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church where she faithfully and loved singing in the Choir. Annie also enjoyed Gardening and Canning food. Annie is survived by her sons, Barry Lee Gardner and wife Kim of Petluma, CA; and David Alan Gardner of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Trevor Lee Gardner and Justine Layne Gardner; sister, O'Neil Jennell; as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a charity of your choice in loving memory of "Annie Faye Gardner". Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chaffin, Curtis
2h ago
Purdy, Alicia
2h ago
Walker, Iris
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top