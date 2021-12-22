GARDNER, Annie



Annie Faye Gardner, age 89, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Mint Hill, NC, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Season's Hospice in Cumming, GA. Graveside services for Annie was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC. Annie was born in Monroe, NC to the late Dewitt Alexander Rushing and the late Ada Crump; also preceding Annie in death was her beloved husband, Jimmy Lee Gardner; brother, Hazel Rushing; sister, Carolyn Johnston. Annie was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church where she faithfully and loved singing in the Choir. Annie also enjoyed Gardening and Canning food. Annie is survived by her sons, Barry Lee Gardner and wife Kim of Petluma, CA; and David Alan Gardner of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Trevor Lee Gardner and Justine Layne Gardner; sister, O'Neil Jennell; as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a charity of your choice in loving memory of "Annie Faye Gardner".




