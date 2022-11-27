ajc logo
X

Garcia, Roberto

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GARCIA, Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos Garcia, age 95, passed November 23, 2022, with his family; wife, Elena; son, Hugo; daughter, Anahi, at his bedside. He had two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He lived the"American Dream" immigrating to United States in 1957 and proudly became an American citizen in 1962. He traveled to over 40 countries as international business executive. He was an amaturer radio operator, KD4JRT, affectionally known to friends as "The Scopeman".

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE: 1 dead, 5 others shot near Atlantic Station, police say3h ago

Credit: AP

Tulane’s Willie Fritz receiving serious consideration for Georgia Tech head-coach job
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s mistakes play key role in loss to Georgia
8h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s SEC title-game opponent LSU loses to Texas A&M
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s SEC title-game opponent LSU loses to Texas A&M
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff
12h ago
The Latest

McCloskey, James
2h ago
Ralph, Grant
2h ago
Walker, Mary
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
Georgia high school football state playoff scoreboard: Quarterfinals Friday and Saturday
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top