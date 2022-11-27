GARCIA, Roberto Carlos



Roberto Carlos Garcia, age 95, passed November 23, 2022, with his family; wife, Elena; son, Hugo; daughter, Anahi, at his bedside. He had two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He lived the"American Dream" immigrating to United States in 1957 and proudly became an American citizen in 1962. He traveled to over 40 countries as international business executive. He was an amaturer radio operator, KD4JRT, affectionally known to friends as "The Scopeman".

