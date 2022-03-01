GANN, Stanley Vickers



Stanley Vickers Gann, 81, entered into rest on Friday, February 25, 2022. Stan was born March 12, 1940, in Atlanta to the late C.D. Gann and Jane Vickers Gann.



In high school, Stanley was selected as Prep Football All-American from Northside High School in Atlanta. Gene Asher, an Atlanta Journal Constitution sports writer, said of Stan "THE MAN" Gann, that if there has been a better man than Gann, he has yet to meet him. Stanley was called "The Best Atlanta Prep Player of All Time." He guided the Northside Tigers to a State Championship in 1957. In his junior year, he ran for 7 touchdowns, passed for 7 TD's, kicked 26 extra points, punted for a 39.7 average, and posted a pass completion record of 65%. He was the AJC's Back of the Year; Atlanta Touchdown Club's Back of the Year, AP's Back of the Year, and was selected on two All American Prep Teams. He was the most sought after prep football player in Georgia, receiving 23 college scholarship offers. He chose Georgia Tech and never regretted it. At Tech as a sophomore, Stanley completed 43 of 96 passes, five for TD's and gained 679 yards. He also excelled in baseball as a catcher and had a batting average of .386.



Stanley and his wife Sissi moved to Houston County in 1970 for Stanley to take a job as Offensive Coordinator at Warner Robins High School. While at Warner Robins, Stan helped to lead the team to two State Championships and two National Championships. Stan was the OC at WRHS for 17 years until moving to rival Northside High School in Warner Robins to be the head coach. While at Northside, he suffered a series of three heart attacks over a four-year period and his doctor said "no more". He retired in 1993. Stanley was a member of Perry United Methodist Church.



In 2012, he was inducted into the Buckhead Boys Club.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant daughters, Lisa and Catherine Elizabeth; his brother, C.D. Gann; and sister, Betty Jo Gann Brewer.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn "Sissi" Gann; son, Stanley Gann, Jr. (Tiffany); grandson, Stanley Vickers "Vick" Gann, III; and granddaughter, Lilah Gann.



The Gann family would like to thank the following physicians and medical personnel for all their care of "The Coach" over the years: Dr. Jose Rodriguez, Dr. Gerald Brantley, Dr. Joseph Sumrall, Dr. Zoe Jones, Dr. Felix Sogade, Dr. Alison Wright, Dr. Jeffery Miller, Dr. Donald Jansen, Dr. David Markham, Emory/St. Joseph Heart Failure Department, Dr. David Kent and staff, Dr. William Freeman, Linda and staff at Bonaire Kroger Pharmacy, and Amanda Chaney and Regency Southern Care.



The most important thank you of all goes to Stanley's transplant donor, Dylan Reid Faircloth tha First, whose heart made it possible for Stanley to live an amazing 12 extra years.



He will be laid to rest privately on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Westview Mausoleum in Atlanta with a private family service. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM. at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Following the service, all are invited for a reception at Houston Lake Country Club. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at



www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.



In lieu of flowers, the Gann family requests donations to the following organizations in memory of Stanley Gann: DRFI Scholarship Fund (Donor), 214 Riverview Drive, Bainbridge, GA 39817; Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Dr., Roswell, GA 30076; Alexander-Tharpe Fund, 150 Bobby Dodd Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30313; or Perry United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069.



Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

