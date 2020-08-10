GAMMON, Laurence 1954 - 2020 Laurence Gammon, beloved to all, passed away on July 29, at the age of 65. Laurence was born and raised in Memphis, TN. She attended East High School before graduating from Memphis State University with a B.A. in media and advertising. During her varied career, she worked as a news copywriter, account manager, and financial planner. Laurence's was a larger than life presence with diverse gifts and talents, particularly interior design. Her sense of style was evident in her love of entertaining and her social nature. She enjoyed music and studied classical piano for 15 years. She loved to laugh and had a fun sense of humor, a quick wit and a sharp mind. Laurence is survived by her mother Jeanne Varnell, and loving family members including Ruth and Jose Bernabe; Susan, Tony, and Noah Clifford; Betsy, Axel, Claire, and Max Farhi; Toni Dick and Quentin Heim; Andy, Amy, Maddie, Andy and Billy Hunt; Judy, Brynn, and Andy Schmitt; and Daly Thompson. A memorial gathering for Laurence will be held Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, Laurence asked for donations in her honor to Habitat For Humanity or Make a Wish Foundation. Please direct all donation acknowledgements to Toni Dick, 14648 Stoneridge Drive, Saratoga, CA 95070.

