GAMMAGE, William



Austin



William Gammage was born on June 7, 1987, in Atlanta, at Piedmont Hospital, passed away June 7, 2022. Will was a Pope High School graduate where he played Roller and Ice Hockey. Will is survived by his loving parents, Charles "Doc" and Nancy; brothers, Trip and Merritt (Janet); nephews and a niece. On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a Memorial Service will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, at 11 AM, 10:15 AM starts visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Missions at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.

