GAME, Pamela Nell Pamela (Pam) Nell Game passed away on June 5, 2021, at the age of 63, in Atlanta, Georgia, after a courageous battle with cancer. She carried many titles: beloved mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, neighbor, and colleague. She is dearly missed by those she leaves behind, especially her son Phillip Game, father Paul Game, Jr, brother P. Richard (Dick) Game, four nieces and two nephews.



Pam was born in Tampa, Florida to Suzanne Linebaugh Game and Paul Game, Jr. There, she attended St. John's Episcopal Parish Day School and Academy of The Holy Names High School (class of 1976). She earned a Bachelor of Interior Design at the Auburn University College of Architecture (class of 1980). She was a brilliant and sought-after interior architectural designer, creating beautiful and functional commercial spaces throughout the Southeast and beyond. After college, Pam began her career in Atlanta with Bob Smith Interior Design, and a short four years later partnered with Pete Ruys to form Ruys & Company, a premier commercial architecture and interior design firm in Atlanta. Pam served as a Principal at Ruys & Company for 24 years until the firm was sold. Thereafter she served in senior positions at Morrison Hershfield and Prime Engineering until joining the Warren-Hanks Construction Company in 2014 until her death.



Pam had a zest for life. She was the consummate entertainer, taking pride in cooking and preparing elaborate meals for her friends and family in her home. She loved the outdoors, spending much of her childhood riding and training hunter jumpers. And to prove it, by high school graduation, Pam had filled an entire wall with blue ribbons (she ran out of room for the others), trophies and silver plates from her wins at horse shows throughout the Southeast. She enjoyed retreating to the Appalachian Mountains and acquired and improved her grandparents' family cabin in Buckcreek, North Carolina. Pam loved to travel to explore history and culture, and often recorded her adventures by drawing exquisite and intricate sketches of places that caught her attention. She had a keen and discerning eye for antiques and artwork and enjoyed adorning her home with pieces she had discovered.



Pam's ultimate passion was for her son. She spent twenty-three years loving and caring for Phillip, and he was the greatest joy of her life.



Pam and her mother, Suzanne Linebaugh Game, will be honored in a Memorial Service and Celebration of life on June 17 at 7 PM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, Georgia. Masks and registration for the service are required. Please register at bit.ly/PamSuzanne if possible, or on site. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations in Pam's honor to Auburn University Department of Architecture Give – College of Architecture, Design and Construction (auburn.edu). Pam and Suzanne will also be remembered with thanksgiving at a service on July 17 at 5 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tampa, Florida.

