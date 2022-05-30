Gambrell, Raymond

GAMBRELL, Jr., Raymond



Mr. Raymond Gambrell, Jr., of Atlanta, passed away on May 25, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 11 AM at West Mitchell Street CME Church 560 MLK Jr., Dr. SW. Rev. Dr. Herman "Skip" Mason Pastor officiating. Interment West-View cemetery. Mr. Gambrell will lie instate for viewing at 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.

