Gamble, James

James "Jim" Gamble Jr., of Griffin, Georgia passed away December 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Brightmoor Nursing Center, in Griffin, Georgia where he had been a resident since 2009. Jim was born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta in 1952. He lived in Atlanta, graduating from Northside High School in 1970. Jim graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a BS in Agricultural Economics. He worked in the poultry industry for many years, and was also in commercial truck sales for Supreme Corporation and Nalley Truck Sales. Jim was involved with the Griffin Resource Center and was a member of the Griffin Kiwanis Club. He was a member of Wieuca Rd. Baptist Church in Atlanta. He loved going to Georgia Bulldog games, playing with his nieces and nephew, and visiting with his lifelong buddies in Atlanta. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James R. Gamble Sr., his mother, Jean C. Gamble; and a brother, Shannon M. Gamble II. He is survived by his brother, David Gamble Sr. (Marsha); a sister, Jean Gamble of Marietta; three nieces, Meredith Gamble Stubbs (Hunter), Julia Gamble Golden (Will), Claudia Keller Michaels; and one nephew, David C. Gamble Jr. The family is so grateful to Brightmoor Nursing Center of Griffin for the love and care they extended to Jim these last several years. A private memorial will be held in Atlanta after the holidays. Those wishing to leave something in Jim's memory can donate to the UGA Foundation, 1 Press Place, Athens, Georgia 30601 or to the charity of their choice.


