ajc logo
X

Gamble, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GAMBLE, James

James "Jim" Gamble Jr., of Griffin, Georgia passed away December 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Brightmoor Nursing Center, in Griffin, Georgia where he had been a resident since 2009. Jim was born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta in 1952. He lived in Atlanta, graduating from Northside High School in 1970. Jim graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a BS in Agricultural Economics. He worked in the poultry industry for many years, and was also in commercial truck sales for Supreme Corporation and Nalley Truck Sales. Jim was involved with the Griffin Resource Center and was a member of the Griffin Kiwanis Club. He was a member of Wieuca Rd. Baptist Church in Atlanta. He loved going to Georgia Bulldog games, playing with his nieces and nephew, and visiting with his lifelong buddies in Atlanta. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James R. Gamble Sr., his mother, Jean C. Gamble; and a brother, Shannon M. Gamble II. He is survived by his brother, David Gamble Sr. (Marsha); a sister, Jean Gamble of Marietta; three nieces, Meredith Gamble Stubbs (Hunter), Julia Gamble Golden (Will), Claudia Keller Michaels; and one nephew, David C. Gamble Jr. The family is so grateful to Brightmoor Nursing Center of Griffin for the love and care they extended to Jim these last several years. A private memorial will be held in Atlanta after the holidays. Those wishing to leave something in Jim's memory can donate to the UGA Foundation, 1 Press Place, Athens, Georgia 30601 or to the charity of their choice. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of John William Woods by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home

1891 West McIntosh Road

Griffin, GA

30223

https://www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com

Editors' Picks

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel10h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job
12h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
11h ago

Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
11h ago

Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

City Hall calls regulators’ rooftop solar decision ‘disappointing’
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Benjamin, Chad
2h ago
Sherman, Fred
2h ago
McDowell, Randy
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top