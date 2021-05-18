Gamble, Charles

ajc logo
Deacon Charles Gamble of SW Atlanta passed away on May 13, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Sr., officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory six children, Charles (Vivian), Kenneth (Annette), DeAndre (Lynette), Gregory (Ruby), Anthony, H. Bonsha' Askew (Keith); thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, many other devoted family and church members, a host of godchildren and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM and family will receive friends from 4 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




