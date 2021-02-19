GAMBLE, Carolyn



Homegoing Services for Ms. Carolyn Gamble, will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, 12:00 NOON at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., Atlanta, GA. 30310. Bishop Romano T. White, Officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, February 19, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Gamble leaves to cherish, daughter, Musette Gamble Wimbush; son, Toriano A. Gamble; and a host of other loving family and caring friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 11:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

