Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GAMBLE, Carolyn

Homegoing Services for Ms. Carolyn Gamble, will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, 12:00 NOON at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., Atlanta, GA. 30310. Bishop Romano T. White, Officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, February 19, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Gamble leaves to cherish, daughter, Musette Gamble Wimbush; son, Toriano A. Gamble; and a host of other loving family and caring friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 11:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

