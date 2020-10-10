GALVIN, Virginia G. Virginia "Gini" Carlyn Garrett Galvin passed away on September 22, 2020 at her home in Avondale Estates, GA, at the age of 68. She was born in Atlanta, the middle child and only daughter to David Clyde Garrett, Jr., and Lula Thomasson Garrett. Gini received her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Texas at Austin and earned her M.D. and her Master in Public Health from Emory University. She also served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps. Gini started her career as an emergency room doctor, but followed her passion for childhood and community health, serving as the Public Health Director for Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia for almost a decade. She was active in many community groups, including the Cobb Community Coalition for Social Change, SafeKids of Cobb, and the American Stroke Association. In 1994, she was honored to be selected as a fellow in the prestigious Kellogg National Fellowship Program, where she was able to fulfill another passion: world travel. Gini is survived by her two daughters, Carlyn Drivdahl (married to Zeb) and Elizabeth Shannonhouse (married to Matt), and two grandchildren, Sydney and Nathan Drivdahl. Her beloved dog, Rosie, will live with the Drivdahls in California. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gini's favorite charities: USA For UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and Save The Children.

