GALLON, Hattie
Age 81, of Forest Park, GA, passed December 8, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1 PM, Mt. Welcome Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
GALLON, Hattie
Age 81, of Forest Park, GA, passed December 8, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1 PM, Mt. Welcome Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral