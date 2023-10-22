GALLEGO, Delores



Delores Gallego, 76, of Georgia passed away in peace, October 3, 2023. She was born in Atmore, Alabama, to the late Mr. Shirley and Deliah (Bailey) Miller.



In 1977, Delores began her career at Delta Air Lines. In 1988 she began her work in Delta's Department of Public/Government Affairs. Delores worked tirelessly to secure Delta sponsorship for eight national political party conventions, from 1988 to 2000. Delta Air Lines was named the official airline for these nationally sponsored conventions as a result of her leadership. Delores' prolific corporate career with Delta spanned over 35 years. She retired as Regional Director in Government Affairs. In 2012, Delores became a managing partner with the Bevis and Gallego Government Affairs LLC for 11 years. The firm provided governmental affairs support for Delta and numerous major Georgia corporations.



Supporting the greater Atlanta community and Delta Air Lines, Delores served on the Georgia Chamber Government Affairs Committee, she also held a seat on the Board of Directors for the Clayton Chamber. In 2002 her work was recognized with the highest distinction for women with the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce's Athena Award. Her lobbyist peers selected Delores for Rookie of the Year and later, the Golden Pigeon Award at its annual banquet in 2006 for her exemplary legislative session work.



For over 35 years Delores lobbied for Delta Air Lines. Many consider her the most respected female lobbyist at the Georgia State Capitol, serving under seven Honorable Governors of the great state of Georgia: George Busbee, Joe Frank Harris, Zell Miller, Roy Barnes, Sonney Perdue, Nathan Deal and Brian Kemp. Forging connections for Delta Air Lines, before and after elections, allowed for a seamless and continued relationship, as many government staff would call upon her to assist with imminent travel needs. Receiving invitations to Inaugural events in Washington, D.C., annual White House ornaments, handwritten notes, letters and signed copies of books, from some of our country's most prominent Officials, were just a few tangible, yet momentous highlights of her singular dedication to her career.



Delores also managed to be the quintessential mother to her daughters. Her colorful life was accented with beloved holidays and vacations with her family and trips to the beach. At home you could find her gardening, cultivating her own little Audubon sanctuary. Delores enjoyed sitting on her patio awaiting the appearance of her hummingbirds, chippers, and squirrels.



Delores is survived by her two daughters; son-in-law; granddaughter; and her brother. Condolences may be sent to Cannon Cleveland Funeral Home, McDonough, GA. Please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, (1-800-227-2345), in memory of Delores.



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