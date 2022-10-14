GALLAGHER, Alexander



Alexander Stephen Gallagher "Al", age 83, of Roswell, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022. He was born September 18, 1939 in Staten Island, NY, the son of Violet and Alexander Gallagher. Al was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Gallagher and his mother and father. He is survived by his two brothers, Jack Gallagher of Davenport, IA and Tom Gallagher of Mahwah, NJ; son, Ed (Colleen) Gallagher of Cumming, GA; daughter, Linda (Michael) DeCamp of Ellijay, GA; son, Mike (Lynn) Gallagher of Arlington, MA; son, Ron (Margaret) Gallagher of Norcross, GA; daughter, Debbie Gallagher of Roswell, GA; nieces, Pam and Sue (Burt); 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Al (known also as Sandy to his family and friends) was born and raised on Staten Island, NY. There, while in high school, he met his future wife Dorothy Swanton, who after discerning becoming a nun for a year in France and finally deciding that wasn't her true calling (much to the delight of her eventual children) returned home to find him waiting on the dock with a ring. They were married June 3, 1961. For his career, Al got his start in insurance claims, then transitioned to banking software training and support. His career advancement took him and family to Saginaw, MI, Carol Stream, IL, Cape Elizabeth ME, back to Carol Stream, IL and eventually to Roswell, GA. There in Roswell, he watched his children grow into adulthood and soon start families of their own.



In Roswell, he also found a great group of friends and faith community at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta. Through his involvement with the church and community there, his journey in faith took a significant turn and he heard and accepted a calling to the Diaconate, becoming ordained as a deacon in 1987. He remained active as a deacon, first at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, then at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta, all while being active for a time serving the formation for other future deacons, as well as volunteering with the Metropolitan Tribunal until retiring as a deacon in 2021.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14 from 4 PM - 7 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell, GA 30076.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 15 at 10 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004 followed by a reception in the parish hall. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the following charity: DOT Ministries (www.dotministries.org).

