ajc logo
X

Galis, Denny

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GALIS, Denny Charles

Denny Charles Galis, a lifelong resident of Athens, GA, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born November 1, 1935 to Anthony Galis, and Yota Economy Galis, both immigrants to this country from Greece.

Denny was a graduate of Athens High School, The University of Georgia, and the University of Georgia School of Law, where he was president of the Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity, and Chief Justice of the Law School. His long career practicing law included private practice, serving as City Attorney for Athens, and helping to facilitate the unification of Athens Clarke County as the first attorney for the combined government. He also served for decades on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Heard Galis; his two sons, Anthony Middleton Galis of Athens, and Charles Heard Galis of St. Simons; and two grandchildren, Isabelle Latimer Galis, and Boone Avery Dionysius Galis.

Services were held at 1 PM, Friday, October 7 at St. Philothea Greek Orthodox Church, with burial at Oconee Hill Cemetery, and reception at Sexton's House.

Memorials in Mr. Galis' memory may be made to St. Philothea Greek Orthodox Church, 3761 Mars Hill Rd. Watkinsville, GA 30677. Arrangements by bernsteinfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama11h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia starts slowly, still blows out Auburn. Stetson Bennett: ‘Enjoy it!’
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
6h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana, AP

Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power...
20h ago
The Latest

Robinson, Eleanor
Tenebaum, Albert
1h ago
Lanier, Walter
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top