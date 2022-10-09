GALIS, Denny Charles



Denny Charles Galis, a lifelong resident of Athens, GA, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born November 1, 1935 to Anthony Galis, and Yota Economy Galis, both immigrants to this country from Greece.



Denny was a graduate of Athens High School, The University of Georgia, and the University of Georgia School of Law, where he was president of the Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity, and Chief Justice of the Law School. His long career practicing law included private practice, serving as City Attorney for Athens, and helping to facilitate the unification of Athens Clarke County as the first attorney for the combined government. He also served for decades on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Heard Galis; his two sons, Anthony Middleton Galis of Athens, and Charles Heard Galis of St. Simons; and two grandchildren, Isabelle Latimer Galis, and Boone Avery Dionysius Galis.



Services were held at 1 PM, Friday, October 7 at St. Philothea Greek Orthodox Church, with burial at Oconee Hill Cemetery, and reception at Sexton's House.



Memorials in Mr. Galis' memory may be made to St. Philothea Greek Orthodox Church, 3761 Mars Hill Rd. Watkinsville, GA 30677. Arrangements by bernsteinfuneralhome.com

