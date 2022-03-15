Hamburger icon
Gaither, Ada

1 hour ago

GAITHER (DAUGHERTY), Ada O.

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Ada O. Daugherty Gaither, Wed., March 16, 2022, 12 noon Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2152 Rock Chapel Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058, Pastor James C. Ward, eulogist. Remains in state 11:00 AM. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 2:00-7:00 PM at Brown & Young. Family and friends will assemble at 6040 Chapman Road, Lithonia at 11:00 AM.




Funeral Home Information

Brown & Young Home Of Funerals

7075 Swift Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

